A whale is shorting ETH with 18x leverage, with a position value of $62.5 million

According to PANews on July 15, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x2258 has accumulated profits of more than 15 million US dollars in ETH transactions and is currently shorting ETH with 18x leverage, with a position size of 20,474 ETH (worth 62.5 million US dollars).
The whale had previously made huge profits through reverse transactions with James Wynn.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.