Zeus Network’s btcSOL turns Solana staking into a Bitcoin on-ramp

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 00:05
Zeus Network
ZEUS$0.1555-1.76%
Solana
SOL$181.11-0.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.0086--%

For the first time, Solana users can grow their Bitcoin holdings without bridging or trading. Zeus Network’s btcSOL turns staked SOL into a passive Bitcoin minting machine, without middlemen or complex steps.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 15, Zeus Network will launch btcSOL on July 17, allowing Solana (SOL) stakers to earn Bitcoin rewards in the form of zBTC, a Solana-native, non-custodial version of BTC pegged 1:1 to the original. Yield can be earned by locking up SOL or liquid staking tokens.

The move signals a deeper shift in how Bitcoin integrates with high-speed blockchains like Solana. While wrapped BTC (WBTC) and centralized alternatives have dominated cross-chain Bitcoin activity, Zeus Network is betting on a decentralized approach, one where users accumulate real BTC without relying on third-party custodians.

How btcSOL bridges Bitcoin and Solana without compromise

At its core, btcSOL functions as a yield converter that rewards staking SOL or liquid staking tokens automatically with Bitcoin-denominated returns. Here’s how it works: when users stake SOL via btcSOL, Zeus Network deploys that capital into automated yield strategies and converts the earnings into zBTC, which users receive daily.

Unlike wrapped BTC solutions that depend on centralized custodians, zBTC maintains a 1:1 peg through decentralized mechanisms, allowing redemption to native Bitcoin without KYC. For the first two weeks, whitelisted participants will earn double zBTC rewards, a tactical move that Zeus said is designed to bootstrap liquidity while testing demand.

Zeus Network’s push for native Bitcoin rewards on Solana isn’t just about convenience. It’s a strategic bid to reduce reliance on custodial bridges like WBTC. While WBTC dominates Ethereum’s Bitcoin ecosystem, its centralized minting process has long been a point of contention in DeFi. zBTC, by contrast, operates permissionlessly, aligning with Solana’s ethos of speed and self-custody.

To incentivize early adoption, Zeus has capped btcSOL at 75,000 slots and tied the launch to a basketball-themed campaign, complete with a 200% rewards multiplier and a Lakers ticket raffle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005302-12.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09395-1.57%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16055+0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.