Blockchain lending company Figure Technology plans IPO this fall

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Information, Figure Technology Solutions is a startup that provides home loans on the blockchain and operates a cryptocurrency exchange. Its co-founder Mike Cagney said that the company plans to go public this fall and is taking advantage of the White House's more cryptocurrency-friendly policies and investors' growing interest in the industry to promote related business development. The IPO is a major turning point for Figure, which tried to go public during the administration of former US President Biden but faced resistance from regulators due to improper wording used in regular application documents.

