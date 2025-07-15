PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 20x leveraged BTC short position, with a scale of 1,001 BTC (worth US$116.7 million).

The trader once suffered a floating loss of US$33.59 million. He has now basically recovered the losses, but there is still an unrecovered loss of US$12.7 million.