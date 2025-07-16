Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin breaks $120k, XRP $3, and cloud mining platforms like Mint Miner gain traction amid market frenzy.

This week, the crypto asset market has once again become the focus of global capital. Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $120,000, and XRP also rebounded to above $3, triggering a new round of market discussion. In the key cycle node of the industry, Crypto Week, a keyword has also heated up: cloud mining.

As one of the stable growth sectors in the crypto industry, cloud mining is being regarded by more and more users as a rational choice to replace cryptocurrency speculation. Among many platforms, Mint Miner is rapidly standing out with its professional and transparent mechanism, compliant international qualifications, and convenient mobile experience, becoming the entry point for global users to obtain stable digital income.

Why do investors choose Mint Miner?

Investors are not pursuing short-term stimulation, but long-term income + stable income + convenient operation. Mint Miner has created a smart, mobile, and compliant cloud mining system that does not require mining machines, technology, or even too much time. Users only need a mobile phone to open a mining contract anytime, anywhere, and automatically obtain daily stable income.

How to join MintMiner?

1. Register a Mint Miner account for free with an email address to get a $15 mining reward, and a $0.6 mining reward for logging in daily.

2. Select and activate a mining contract. Here are some of the contacts that are offered:

New user experience contract 

Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, maturity income: $100 + $10

Avalon Miner A13 

Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, maturity income: $500 + $30.5

Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd

Investment amount: $1,500, contract period: 9 days, maturity income: $1,500 + $178.2

Antminer L7 

Investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 20 days, maturity income: $5,200 + $1,612

Bitcoin MinerS21+ Hyd

Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 28 days, maturity income: $10,000 + $4,760

ANTSPACE HK3

Investment amount: $31,000, contract period: 37 days, maturity income: $31,000 + $20,990.1

Find out more about high-yield contracts on the official website.

3: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will run automatically, and the daily income will be credited to an account, allowing users to enjoy daily Bitcoin income easily.

Affiliate Program: Share and make long-term profits

Invite friends to register and purchase contracts to get 3% rebate. Get 2% secondary rebate when friends invite others.

There is no limit on the number of invitees. This program is suitable for the long-term development of individual users, content creators, and community operators.

MintMiner also offers holiday benefits, which can be found by visiting the company’s website.

The future of cloud mining is not only a replacement, but also a reconstruction

Just as Coinbase and Robinhood have brought crypto asset trading into the mainstream investment vision, Mint Miner is making cloud mining a new digital savings tool. Mint Miner does not rely on market speculation, but depends on global infrastructure and stable computing power allocation to achieve daily passive income.

About MintMiner

MintMiner is a leading global cloud mining platform, founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK. As the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, MintMiner has obtained a number of international authoritative certifications, actively complies with relevant regulatory policies of various countries, and has established a rigorous, transparent, and verifiable compliance operation system.

For more information, visit the official website and download the app to begin the cloud mining journey.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005302-12.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09395-1.57%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16055+0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

