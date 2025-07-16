Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 01:42
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14344-2.73%
U Coin
U$0.01107-1.86%

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed despite Trump’s latest tariff push, but traders continue to focus on China.

Stocks were mixed as trade news coincided with a rise in a key inflation metric. On Tuesday, July 15, the Dow Jones fell 320 points, or 0.72%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.13%. At the same time, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite rose 100 points, or 0.53%, as Nvidia’s strong performance boosted tech stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Traders focused on the latest escalation of U.S. tariffs, while the June consumer inflation report showed the first signs of tariff-driven inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose rose 2.7% on an annual basis and 0.3% month over month. Both figures reflected accelerated inflation, likely driven by U.S. tariffs on major trading partners.

Still, the latest round of tariff increases did not trigger the same negative market reactions seen in April. One reason may be skepticism that Trump will follow through with his punitive measures. However, a significant factor in this market reaction may be related to China.

China absent from Trump’s tariff threats, Nvidia surges

China is the U.S.’s largest trading partner, a key supplier of inputs to high-value U.S. industries, and a major market for their products. This is especially true for the U.S. tech sector, particularly Nvidia.

Positive trade developments boosted Nvidia, with its stock rising 4% and once again approaching record levels. The price increase came after the chipmaker announced it would be free to sell its H20 GPUs to China. These advanced AI chips were previously subject to a U.S. ban that had cost the company billions.

If the U.S. de-escalates its trade war with China, markets may be able to shrug off the effects of tariffs on smaller trading partners. Still, the impact on inflation and growth could remain significant.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005302-12.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09395-1.57%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16055+0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.