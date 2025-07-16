TRX holds strong despite downward flip for top altcoins

2025/07/16 01:34
TRON price slipped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market hit the rocks amid a sudden dip for Bitcoin, but bulls remained largely in control as the altcoin hovered between $0.2955 and $0.3029.

As the sell-off pressure for Bitcoin (BTC) hit most cryptocurrencies, TRON (TRX) fell from highs of $0.302 to around $0.29, shedding just over 1% of its value in the past 24 hours. BTC has fallen to lows of $116k – off its peak of $123k. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have also both dipped more than 3% as they pare gains.

Per Coinglass, open interest in TRX is down 3% to $380 million. Derivatives volume is also down 10% to approximately $380 million.

However, TRX, like Ethereum (ETH), is signaling strength, with bulls holding near a key level. The price outlook for these altcoins suggests bulls need to maintain momentum—crucial given that many investors may be looking to take profits.

A notable aspect of the TRX price trend is its growth amid an increase in stablecoin supply on TRON. TRON has led in Tether (USDT) supply, and analysts at CryptoQuant note a positive correlation between USDT flows and TRON’s growth.

According to Token Terminal, the quarterly USDT transfer volume on the network spiked to an all-time high of $1.93 trillion in the second quarter of 2025.

The TRON network has also seen a significant surge in various metrics over the past six months. Between the first and second quarters, TRON DAO reported a 103% spike in unique users, while transactions rose 89%. Another sign of growing traction on the blockchain network is the 121% surge in volume.

TRX reached its all-time high of $0.44 in December 2024.

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
