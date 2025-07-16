Core launches Rev+ to authomatically reward DeFi developers

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 02:50
Core DAO
CORE$0.5331-0.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002186-0.27%

Core will automatically reward developers who contribute to activity on its platform, from stablecoins to DeFi projects.

DeFi projects and developers are a core part of any ecosystem, but so far, they have not reaped much of the rewards. For this reason, on Tuesday, June 15, Core Foundation announced the launch of Rev+, a protocol-level revenue-sharing model.

Developers who work on the Core (CORE) ecosystem, an EVM-compatible Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol, will automatically earn a portion of gas fees. Stablecoin issuers, NFT collections, DeFi developers, and DAOs will earn a portion of the fees on all transactions they facilitate.

According to Core Foundation, this move was made to more equally distribute the rewards. Specifically, rewards are meant to go to the protocols that facilitate the transactions. This way, they won’t have to issue their own tokens to monetize their activity.

Stablecoins are a key focus in Core’s Rev+ launch

This especially applies to stablecoins, Core’s institutional lead, Hong Sun, stated. Notably, stablecoins account for over $35 trillion in annual volume across all blockchains. This activity helps generate 30.8% of all DeFi fees, up from just 4.7% earlier in the year.

At the same time, most of the fees that stablecoins enable don’t go to the issuers. With the new rewards system, the protocol hopes to attract more stablecoins into its ecosystem. In turn, this could contribute significantly to on-chain activity, boosting ecosystem growth.

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

