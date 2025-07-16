Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules

PANews reported on July 16 that President Trump issued a statement saying that he met with 11 members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White House on July 15 to discuss the passage of the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules, and unanimously agreed to support the rules the next morning.
It was reported earlier today that the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on the encryption bill and a second vote may be held on Wednesday .
