DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it has established a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital, Wellington Management and Libeara to officially introduce the short-term U.S. Treasury bond strategy "Delta Wellington Ultra Short Treasury On-Chain Fund Token" (ULTRA) into its regulated digital asset trading platform.

“ULTRA was originally tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain in November 2024 by Libeara, a tokenization platform incubated by SC Ventures that builds and invests in cutting-edge projects within banking and beyond. ULTRA will now be supported by DigiFT’s regulated exchange infrastructure through tokenized units of the strategy, enabling compliant on-chain investment and access by institutions and accredited investors.”

“‘This collaboration marks a critical step in making institutional-grade fixed income assets investable and programmable on-chain,’ said Henry Zhang, founder and CEO of DigiFT. ‘By combining Wellington’s asset management pedigree, FundBridge’s compliance expertise, and Libeara’s digital infrastructure, we are expanding on-chain accessibility for investment-grade tokenized assets, providing greater transparency, security, and utility to the next generation of investors.’”