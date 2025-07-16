A whale organization sold 15,000 ETH through Wintermute in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, the whale / institution that made a profit of $ 30.45 million through two ETH band operations has reduced its holdings of 15,000 ETH (about $ 46 million) again through Wintermute in the past 8 hours. The institution bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 in the third round from June 11 to 22 , and began to sell them in batches on July 9. So far, 88,592 ETH have been sold for $ 246 million USDC , with an average selling price of $ 2,779 , and a profit of $ 21.17 million has been realized. It still holds 45,000 ETH (about $ 141 million), and this part of the floating profit is $ 26.86 million.