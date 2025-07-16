Ethereum spot ETF received $192 million in inflows yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 15, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $192 million, recording net inflows for the eighth consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock's ETHA had a net inflow of $172 million per day, and Fidelity's FETH had a net inflow of $12.2223 million. The total net asset value of ETH spot ETFs reached $14.218 billion, accounting for 3.87% of Ethereum's market value.

