Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: China's AI models are "world-class" and China's open source AI is a catalyst for global progress

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun said: Artificial intelligence helps Chinese platforms such as Tencent Holdings. Models like DeepSeek, Alibaba and Tencent are world-class and are all developed in China. Artificial intelligence has now become infrastructure, just like electricity. Chinese AI models are "world-class". Artificial intelligence creates new growth points for China's supply chain. Artificial intelligence is changing every industry, and China's open source artificial intelligence is a catalyst for global progress.

