Cantor Fitzgerald to Finalize $4B Bitcoin Acquisition Deal With Blockstream Founder: Report

Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and Blockstream Capital founder Adam Back are reportedly working on a SPAC merger valued at approximately $4 billion.

Brandon Lutnick, the Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, is in “late-stage talks” with Back on a direct Bitcoin transfer deal, exceeding $3 billion, sources told the Financial Times.

Cantor Equity Partners 1, a special-purpose acquisition company, would issue new shares to Back in exchange for 30,000 Bitcoin.

Further, the company seeks to raise $800 million in outside capital for additional Bitcoin purchases, the report said. Following the completion of the transaction, the vehicle will be renamed BSTR Holdings.

Cantor Equity Partners 1 launched in January with $200 million from its IPO to target crypto investments.

Cantor’s Growing Institutional Interest in Bitcoin

The deal, if completed, would mirror a $3.6 billion Bitcoin acquisition in April, directed by Lutnick that involves Soft Bank and Tether.

Brandon Lutnick took over as chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald early this year, after his father, Howard Lutnick, joined the Trump administration as commerce secretary.

Cantor’s combined SPAC, BSTR Holdings and Twenty One Capital, could accumulate nearly $10 billion in Bitcoin this year.

Additionally, in the Cantor-Blockstream deal, the investment banking giant would partner with one of the crypto industry’s earliest supporters – Adam Back.

Back, who has long championed institutional adoption as a path to “hyperbitcoinization,” has personally funded several Bitcoin-focused companies. In June, he funded a $15 million convertible bond for Swedish health technology and bitcoin treasury company H100 Group, which has plans to stockpile Bitcoin.

Crypto Investors Turn to SPAC or Reverse Mergers

Several crypto investors are turning to SPACs to publicly list their crypto ventures. Recently, Trump’s crypto adviser, David Bailey-led Nakamoto Holdings announced that it had raised $51.5 million for its own Bitcoin treasury firm, which it plans to take public via merger with KindlyMD.

Last month, Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company will go public through a SPAC with Columbus Circle Capital Corp.

If completed, the Cantor SPAC deal would become the latest in a series of high-profile deals to buy Bitcoin.