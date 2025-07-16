Bitcoin faces possible short-term pullback as miners take profit, but long-term uptrend still intact

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 14:17
Bitcoin
BTC$118,836.61+0.45%
NEAR
NEAR$2.714+0.59%

Bitcoin has retraced slightly after hitting a new all-time high near $123,000 as miners appear to be locking in profits.

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped roughly 5% from its most recent peak and is trading at about $117,538 as of press time. Although there is still some momentum overall, there are signs of short-term pressure beginning to show, especially from miners and long-term holders.

According to a July 16 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Avocado_onchain, the Miners’ Position Index has risen above 2.7. This shows that miners are transferring more BTC to exchanges compared to their one-year average. In the past, such activity often signaled a short-term correction, as some miners take profit after strong price gains.

This MPI level, though, is still far below the extremes seen at previous market peaks. According to the analyst, this movement might follow a pattern that is frequently observed during bull cycles, which consists of a brief sideways phase or pullback followed by further upward movement.

Another July 16 report by CryptoQuant contributer Onchain School highlighted an unusual spike in profit-taking from long-term holders about ten days ago. While this didn’t stop the price from pushing higher, it shows that some older coins are moving again, usually a sign that early investors are realizing gains. Whether this marks a turning point or just a pause is still unclear.

Bitcoin is up 0.3% over the last day 8% over the last week. Trading volume fell 9.7% to $63.9 billion in the last day. With futures volume down 14.76% and open interest down just 1%, derivatives data also shows declining interest.

On the technical side, Bitcoin continues to trade in a strong upward trend. The price is still above important moving averages and the middle band of the Bollinger Bands. The relative strength index is at 67.42, just below overbought levels, indicating that there may be space for upward movement without the market becoming overheated.

Bitcoin faces possible short-term pullback as miners take profit, but long-term uptrend still intact - 1

In the short term, Bitcoin might encounter resistance close to the $121,000–$123,000 mark. Support is located close to $111,000 and then $102,000 if the decline persists. Before a new leg up, a retest of these levels might help reset momentum.

The outlook is still favorable in the long run. The macro environment still supports Bitcoin as a store of value, there are no significant indications that institutional holders are pulling out, and miner activity hasn’t escalated to a panic level. Any decline could be a fresh entry point rather than a long-term reversal if the current sentiment continues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005302-12.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09395-1.57%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16055+0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.