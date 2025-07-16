Analysis: Ethereum rose 18% in the month, with Asian trading hours contributing more than 90%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest analysis by Matrixport, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by 8% and 19% respectively in the past week, and market sentiment has clearly warmed up. As "Crypto Week" approaches, the US crypto market is heating up, and the positive factors such as stablecoin legislation, ETF capital inflows and Circle's listing expectations have pushed the United States to become the focus of global crypto assets.

However, Ethereum's rise was mainly driven by the Asian market. Data shows that Ethereum has risen 18% in the past month, of which 17% occurred during the Asian trading hours, far exceeding the US and European markets.