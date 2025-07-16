Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000

PANews
2025/07/16 15:32
MAY
MAY$0.05225-1.28%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0522-4.04%

PANews reported on July 16 that Dennis Liu, general partner of Momentum 6, said that after Bitcoin broke through $123,000, altcoins may usher in a 1-2 month window for catch-up gains. In addition, he said that Bitcoin is expected to hit the $150,000 mark.

He reviewed Bitcoin's performance after several key breakthroughs in the past, such as the rise from 30,000 to 44,000, 455,000 to 71,000, and from 71,000 to 105,000 after Trump's victory. After each big rise, altcoins usually have a chance to rise rapidly for 3 to 5 weeks.

Currently, payment tokens such as XRP, XLM, HBAR, etc. have begun to rise, while large-cap currencies such as BNB, LINK, ADA are still at a low level and may become the next target of capital rotation. In addition, Solana ecology and emerging projects such as SUI and APTOS are also worth paying attention to.

He reminded investors to focus on blue-chip coins and coins that have not yet been launched, and to be cautious and avoid blindly chasing the rise or being greedy. It is expected that if Bitcoin reaches $150,000, the top 20 coins by market value may collectively rise.

Related reading: Historical signals reappear: After Bitcoin reaches $120,000, how will the rotation script of altcoins unfold?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005329-13.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09426-0.98%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16024+0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.