PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 17:48
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006226+36.65%

PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain.

According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and conditions, the PYUSD (PYUSD) stablecoin is now available on the Arbitrum (ARB) chain alongside the Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) networks. So far, the three networks fall under the “PYUSD supported blockchains.”

In addition, the payment firm also stated that PYUSD now has a rewards program that users can take part in. Participants of the PYUSD Rewards Program will be able to accumulate PYUSD rewards from the amount of stablecoins they hold. As long as the user holds at least 1.0 PYUSD, then they stand a chance of receiving passive yield.

PYUSD rewards will be accrued on a daily basis in the form of PYUSD at the applicable “PYUSD Rewards Rate”, which is an annual rate of rewards earned on PYUSD held in the user’s Cryptocurrencies Hub.

“To calculate your PYUSD Rewards, we apply a daily periodic rate (the PYUSD Rewards Rate divided by 365) to the average balance of PYUSD you hold during each day of the month,” wrote PayPal in its statement.

The rewards will be credited to the user’s Cryptocurrencies Hub at the beginning of each month or within 30 days after the start of the month. Users have the option to opt-out from the reward program at any time and they will stop receiving credited yield.

PayPal’s eligibility terms for the PYUSD Rewards programme

In order to be eligible to receive PYUSD rewards, the user must own a Cryptocurrencies Hub account without a negative balance. The user’s balance account also must not have any funds on hold, limitations or restrictions.

Holders of a Business Cryptocurrencies Hub may also participate in the PYUSD Rewards Program, as long as the account does not have a negative balance or any of the aforementioned restrictions that apply for a regular Cryptocurrencies Hub.

In the blogpost, the U.S.-based payment firm also warned users that PYUSD is issued by Paxos. Therefore, it follows the terms and conditions linked to Paxos, not PayPal. Meanwhile, the payment firm may choose to stop supporting the USD-pegged stablecoin at any time with prior notice.

However, it is not obligated to provide users with a notice to terminating support of PYUSD as a Crypto Asset.

“You must sell or transfer to an external digital asset wallet any PYUSD token in your Cryptocurrencies Hub that PayPal has communicated it will no longer support,” wrote the payment firm in its statement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005329-13.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09426-0.98%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16024+0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.