A certain address spent $818,000 to buy ANI in nearly half an hour, and has now made a profit of $194,000

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 5nESb...zRg4s spent $818,000 to buy 20.34 million ANI in the past half hour, with an average cost of $0.04009, and currently has a floating profit of $194,000. This address has become the single address with the largest purchase volume in the past 24 hours. Due to Musk's tweet to name a male partner for Grok, the market value of ANI has briefly exceeded $50 million.

