Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq Composite hovered at the flatline with 0.04%. 

Slight upticks in the blue-chip and benchmark indices came as investors assessed earnings reports from top banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. Bank of America’s second-quarter report showed revenue of $26.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, beating expectations of $0.85.

Stocks,crypto up amid latest U.S. inflation data

Stocks had declined on Tuesday in reaction to inflation concerns and renewed tariff uncertainty. However, with investors navigating the latest tariff-driven jitters, Wall Street turned optimistic.

The uptick has been helped by the lower-than-expected producer price index data released on Wednesday. 

U.S. June PPI rose 2.3% year over year, its lowest level since September 2024. This was below the forecasted 2.5% increase. On a month-over-month basis, PPI was flat, also below the expected 0.20% gain.

Slowing inflation often triggers positive moves in risk assets, as investors view such data as signaling a potential interest rate decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) also advanced after pulling back to $116,000 amid profit-taking from its recent run to $123,000. With “crypto week” underway, BTC edged higher again and was retesting resistance near $119,000.

Elsewhere, gold remained steady amid tariff-related sentiment, while the bond market showed a muted reaction.

