China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the technical testing of the carbon stablecoin (Carbon Coin) recently. Each Carbon Coin (1:1) is anchored to 1 kg of carbon credit. Carbon Coin is a carbon credit anchoring protocol based on real carbon credits, using blockchain technology and smart contract technology to achieve efficient, transparent and automated carbon credit transactions. In conjunction with the carbon credit anchoring protocol, the application system includes a carbon account, carbon emission reduction project and carbon credit life cycle management system, a carbon stablecoin trading system, etc., to enhance carbon stablecoins, data compatibility and complete carbon asset trading functions, and help the tokenization of global carbon credits.

