Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency market, but may also add nearly $100 million to the billionaire president's net worth. According to crypto research firm Messari, starting Thursday, entities associated with Trump will begin to obtain permission to sell 90 million of the tokens. At a price of about $10.30 per coin on Wednesday, the total value of the tokens unlocked this week is close to $930 million. The so-called "unlocking" means that early investors or insiders who were previously unable to sell due to internal regulations can now trade these tokens freely. At the time of the first issuance on January 17, there were about 200 million "Trump coins" in circulation, and this unlocking will increase the circulating supply by 45%. According to Gauntlet, an encryption risk control modeling company, as of mid-June, Trump had made a profit of about $150 million from the sale and trading of the coin.