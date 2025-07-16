BNB Chain plans to upgrade this year to increase the block gas limit to 1G and increase throughput 10 times

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced the upcoming upgrade, which will increase the block gas limit to 1G in the second half of 2025, support 5,000 transactions per second, and increase throughput by 10 times. The new generation of BNB Chain will achieve a final confirmation time of less than 150 milliseconds, more than 20,000 TPS, and built-in privacy functions at the protocol layer. It has been deeply optimized in the whole stack, including: 1. New Rust client: faster synchronization and higher throughput; 2. Super instruction set: simplify the execution of complex smart contracts; 3. Optimized StateDB: accelerate the access of large amounts of on-chain data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.