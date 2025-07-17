Trump denies drafting letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump denied drafting a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell. US President Trump recently said: "Fed Chairman Powell has been acting too late and performing poorly, and we will continue to meet challenges." When asked whether he would fire Fed Chairman Powell, Trump said: "There is no plan. But there will be changes in the next eight months, and someone who performs well will be appointed. We will consider Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, for a relevant position in the Fed. We are only interested in "low interest rate people" as Fed chairman."