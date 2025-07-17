Talos doubles down on crypto’s data problem with Coin Metrics acquisition

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 02:51
WING
WING$0.1738+1.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.142+0.63%

The most trusted name in crypto data is joining forces with one of the most connected. With Coin Metrics under its wing, Talos appears to be making a strategic move to address crypto’s biggest institutional hurdle: unreliable, fragmented market intelligence.

On July 16, crypto trading infrastructure provider Talos announced plans to acquire Coin Metrics, the Boston-based blockchain analytics and market data firm known for supplying high-integrity metrics to financial institutions.

The acquisition will see Coin Metrics’ network data, risk models, and index products integrated directly into Talos’s existing trading and portfolio management systems—effectively merging data infrastructure with execution rails on a single platform. While terms weren’t disclosed, Fortune reported the deal is valued at over $100 million, making it the largest acquisition in Talos’s history.

The data play that could reshape institutional crypto

For institutions, crypto’s biggest roadblock might not be volatility but visibility. Traditional asset managers operate in markets where every trade is backed by decades of standardized data, auditable flows, and transparent pricing. Crypto, by contrast, remains a patchwork of fragmented exchanges, opaque on-chain activity, and inconsistent metrics.

That’s why Talos’s acquisition of Coin Metrics appears to be an attempt to rebuild crypto’s infrastructure with institutional-grade clarity. By bringing market structure and market intelligence under one roof, Talos is betting that institutional investors will gain access to a unified platform capable of managing the entire asset lifecycle, from strategy modeling to post-trade reconciliation.

The real test isn’t whether Talos can integrate Coin Metrics’ technology; it’s whether institutions will treat the combined platform as crypto’s answer to the Bloomberg Terminal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005329-13.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:52

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%