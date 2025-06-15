Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million

PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of BTC worth $200 million. His positions are: 20x leveraged long orders, 1,894 BTC, positions worth about $200 million, opening price of $104,976, liquidation price of $97,265, and current floating profit of about $910,000. The trader opened a long position of BTC on June 9 and closed it on June 13, with a loss of $12.48 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.