U.S. House of Representatives passes procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill

PANews reported on July 17 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a key procedural vote on Wednesday, paving the way for a final vote on several cryptocurrency-related bills, which would mark a huge victory for the digital asset industry. A day earlier, conservative Republicans blocked the procedural motion, causing the process to be deadlocked. Trump intervened to save the bill.
