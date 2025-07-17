PANews reported on July 17 that the 144 document disclosed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock. It is understood that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company's stock on three consecutive trading days on July 11, 14 and 15, worth about US$38 million. This is part of his plan to sell up to 6 million shares disclosed in March this year in accordance with the 10b5-1 rule.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.