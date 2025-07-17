Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy 4,707 ETH , with an average price of $3,354; whale " 0x310 " bought 4,413 ETH at $15 million , with an average price of $3,399; whale " 0x8af " bought 2,393 ETH at $8 million , with an average price of $3,343.

