Smarter Web Company boosts BTC treasury with $36 million

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 14:05
The UK-based Bitcoin treasury has continued its accumulation streak, this time topping up its portfolio with another multi-million-dollar purchase.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Smarter Web Company revealed that it has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 325 BTC, acquired for £27.15 million ($36.45 million). The coins were purchased at an average price of £83,525, or $112,157 per bitcoin.

This latest buy comes less than a week after the firm added 275 BTC at an average price of $108,182, as it ramps up its treasury growth strategy. With the new purchase, Smarter Web now holds a total of 1,600 BTC, placing its treasury among the top 25 institutional holders globally.

Smarter Web acquired its bitcoin at an average price of £79,534 (about $106,798). With BTC now trading at $118,700, the firm’s holdings are up roughly 11%. The firm kicked off its ten-year accumulation strategy recently, aiming to steadily build its holdings over the long term. 

Smarter Web Company has been involved in crypto since 2023, when it began accepting payments in Bitcoin. Its growing treasury reflects a broader shift among traditional institutions that now see BTC as a credible long-term asset.

Also in Europe, the France-based Blockchain Group has adopted a similar approach, now ranking as the region’s first dedicated Bitcoin treasury company. Firms across the U.S. and Japan are also building their various reserves, contributing to a noticeable uptick in institutional adoption.

As previously reported by crypto.news, about 125 institutions now hold Bitcoin in treasuries. This number particularly surged in Q2, with a 60.9% increase compared to Q1. 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has continued to gain ground, recently surging above $123,000. At press time, the crypto market giant trades around $119,300, up nearly 3% in the past 24 hours.

