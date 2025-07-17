Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President

PANews reported on July 17 that Pakistan's Crypto Minister Bilal Bin Saqib recently met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss Bitcoin adoption strategies and signed a letter of intent for cooperation in the crypto field. It is reported that the agreement was signed by the Salvadoran Bitcoin Office and the Pakistan Crypto Commission to establish a Bitcoin-related cooperation framework, focusing on public sector adoption, blockchain-driven financial inclusion, and policy formulation adapted to emerging economies.

El Salvador currently holds more than 6,240 bitcoins, worth approximately US$740 million. Although its Bitcoin policy has been questioned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it is still firmly moving forward.