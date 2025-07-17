Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain.

Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet.

The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital Currency Group, and others in early 2025.

In the guide we’ll look at how to claim the Early Bird role with a focus on airdrop.

Go to the project’s Discord, complete verification and get the Early Bird role. In the x-wallet-registration channel use the command /register, then connect your X (Twitter) and specify your EVM wallet address: Verification in Discord. Data: Discord We also participate in the contest on X (Twitter) – write a post about the Altius Labs technology, tag the project, and send the link to your post in the project’s Discord in the thread-contest-submissions channel. More details in the article. Verification in Discord. Data: Discord