Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain.
Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet.
The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital Currency Group, and others in early 2025.
In the guide we’ll look at how to claim the Early Bird role with a focus on airdrop.
- Go to the project’s Discord, complete verification and get the Early Bird role. In the x-wallet-registration channel use the command /register, then connect your X (Twitter) and specify your EVM wallet address:
Verification in Discord. Data: Discord
- We also participate in the contest on X (Twitter) – write a post about the Altius Labs technology, tag the project, and send the link to your post in the project’s Discord in the thread-contest-submissions channel. More details in the article.
After the launch of the Altius Labs benchmark, the first activities will appear and it will no longer be possible to get the Early Bird role, so claim it now and link your wallet.
Highlights:
- claim the Early Bird role;
- no financial costs required.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
