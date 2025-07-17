Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Incrypted
2025/07/17 18:08
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02269+9.77%
Stage
STAGE$0.00007+36.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00789+19.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain.

Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet.

The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital Currency Group, and others in early 2025.

In the guide we’ll look at how to claim the Early Bird role with a focus on airdrop.

  1. Go to the project’s Discord, complete verification and get the Early Bird role. In the x-wallet-registration channel use the command /register, then connect your X (Twitter) and specify your EVM wallet address:
Verification in Discord. Data: Discord
  1. We also participate in the contest on X (Twitter) – write a post about the Altius Labs technology, tag the project, and send the link to your post in the project’s Discord in the thread-contest-submissions channel. More details in the article.

After the launch of the Altius Labs benchmark, the first activities will appear and it will no longer be possible to get the Early Bird role, so claim it now and link your wallet.

Subscribe to the project’s social media to not miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • claim the Early Bird role;
  • no financial costs required.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007726-10.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation