Report: Total cryptocurrency market value surged 24% in Q2, CEX spot trading volume fell 27.7% month-on-month

PANews On July 17, CoinGecko released the "Crypto Industry Report for the Second Quarter of 2025", pointing out that the total market value of cryptocurrencies in the second quarter of 2025 rebounded 24.0% to 3.5 trillion US dollars, close to the high point since the beginning of the year; Bitcoin returned to more than 100,000 US dollars, setting a record high this quarter, and its market value accounted for 62.1%; Ethereum prices jumped from US$1,805 to US$2,488 in the quarter, but were still lower than the opening price of US$3,337 in 2025; Circle, the first major IPO in the cryptocurrency industry in 2025, was oversubscribed 25 times, with a share price as high as US$299, up 864.5% from the IPO price; despite the market rebound, the spot trading volume of centralized exchanges in the second quarter of 2025 fell 27.7% month-on-month to US$3.9 trillion; in contrast, the spot trading volume of decentralized exchanges increased by 25.3% month-on-month, setting a record high for the DEX:CEX trading volume ratio; the perpetual contract trading volume of decentralized exchanges in the second quarter of 2025 also hit a record high of US$898 billion.

