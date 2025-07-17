Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+4.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1341+3.15%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.2277+0.72%

Sonic hopes that its AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible to ordinary users.

Web3 development has long been accessible only to skilled developers, but many platforms are trying to change that. On Thursday, June 17, Layer 1 network Sonic (S) unveiled Spark, a new AI tool that enables users to build Web3 apps without advanced coding skills. Sonic claims that users will be able to build all types of DeFi protocols, non-fungible token marketplaces, and more.

The project will feature a no-code builder that can work across the full stack in Web3 applications. According to Sonic, it will be able to create smart contracts, frontends, and handle deployment. It will also include a debugging agent that helps improve the app in real time until it compiles.

Sonic also stated that all apps will be screened for bugs and vulnerabilities before they are deployed. The AI agent will flag any features that could be unsafe and result in the loss of user funds. Users will also be able to ask the agent to explain anything it does in natural language.

Sonic’s Spark launch hopes to grow its ecosystem

For Sonic, the launch of the Spark AI tool is a bid to grow its blockchain ecosystem. By enabling more developers to build on its network, Sonic hopes to attract more users seeking a diverse range of use cases.

Still, large language models, which Sonic relies on, are prone to errors in both natural language and programming. In Web3 and DeFi, this can lead to catastrophic consequences. Hackers can exploit even vetted applications by seasoned developers, which is why DeFi platforms built by AI could be at even greater risk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007726-10.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation