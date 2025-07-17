Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network. The Ondo team emphasized that this is the first tokenized U.S. Treasury product on a scalable blockchain. Ondo has a close relationship with the World Liberty Financial project supported by the Trump family, which has purchased ONDO tokens as its strategic token reserve.

