Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews
2025/07/17 22:19
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.04665+0.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002193-0.13%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted assets of US$956 billion, to upgrade its tokenized private credit fund. After the upgrade, the fund covers multiple blockchains and adds new features for DeFi users. Its SCOPE fund was launched on the Polygon blockchain in 2023. It now uses Wormhole to achieve blockchain interoperability and can be used on Ethereum and Optimism blockchains. Investors can transfer fund shares across chains to increase participation and liquidity. In addition, Securitize supports daily net asset value (NAV) pricing through the RedStone oracle, and investors can access the fund instantly. There are two ways to redeem: on-demand redemption through the built-in liquidity pool or regular monthly withdrawals. A key new feature is the new sSCOPE token, which is designed for regulated DeFi composability and can be deployed to on-chain lending platforms or liquidity pools.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007726-10.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation