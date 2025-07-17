Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted assets of US$956 billion, to upgrade its tokenized private credit fund. After the upgrade, the fund covers multiple blockchains and adds new features for DeFi users. Its SCOPE fund was launched on the Polygon blockchain in 2023. It now uses Wormhole to achieve blockchain interoperability and can be used on Ethereum and Optimism blockchains. Investors can transfer fund shares across chains to increase participation and liquidity. In addition, Securitize supports daily net asset value (NAV) pricing through the RedStone oracle, and investors can access the fund instantly. There are two ways to redeem: on-demand redemption through the built-in liquidity pool or regular monthly withdrawals. A key new feature is the new sSCOPE token, which is designed for regulated DeFi composability and can be deployed to on-chain lending platforms or liquidity pools.