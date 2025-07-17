Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 22:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.10197+4.44%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002064+5.57%
GET
GET$0.005874+0.58%

Many firms now hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset, but markets care how they hold it, a Nansen report shows.

Bitcoin (BTC) is rapidly becoming a core part of the traditional financial system. According to a recent report by Nansen, new regulatory standards and macroeconomic factors have changed how corporations view Bitcoin exposure. This has led to the largest firms holding over 700K BTC.

Collectively, Strategy, Marathon Digital, Twenty One Capital, Riot Platforms, and Metaplanet own Bitcoin worth about $81.9 billion. Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, controls the lion’s share of these holdings, with 601,550 BTC.

Still, not all of these companies are seeing the same effect on their stock prices. Specifically, Strategy trades at nearly double the valuation of its BTC holdings. In contrast, Marathon Digital, where BTC accounts for 85% of its market cap, trades at par with its Bitcoin reserves.

BTC holdings and market cap of the five largest corporate Bitcoin holders

Strategy leverages debt to outperform BTC

This suggests that markets care about how a company structures its BTC holdings. Strategy uses debt, allowing it to consistently accumulate Bitcoin and effectively act as a leveraged bet on its price.

This gives Strategy’s stock both more upside and greater volatility than Bitcoin. For instance, in December 2024, Strategy’s stock fell by 21%, while Bitcoin declined just 2%. However, Strategy’s stock has outperformed Bitcoin over the long term.

Japanese firm Metaplanet also trades above the value of its BTC holdings, at a 3.5x multiple. Nansen notes that traders favor its first-mover advantage in Asia. Like Strategy, Metaplanet is also issuing debt to buy Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007726-10.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation