Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem

PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3 exchange ecosystem" with high-tech assets of innovative medical drugs as the core. The ecosystem will be named "IVDNewCo Exchange" and will be equipped with a proprietary stablecoin (IVDDollar "IVDD"). This ecosystem will make Huajian Medical the first platform in the capital market to realize the "coin-stock linkage" model.

This strategy aims to subvert the development rules of the traditional pharmaceutical industry and improve the liquidity, financing efficiency and accessibility of global innovative medical drug assets by integrating Web3 technology (including RWA real-world asset tokenization, blockchain transactions and stablecoin mechanisms). The following will elaborate on the strategic vision, progress, own advantages and future plans of this ecosystem.