Russia's largest bank Sberbank plans to provide custody services for Russian crypto assets

PANews July 17 news, according to Reuters, Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, said on Thursday that it hopes to provide custody services for Russian cryptocurrency assets and strive to play a leading role in the development of digital assets in Russia. Anatoly Pronin, executive director of Sberbank's alternative payment solutions department, said that after seeing more and more banks abroad begin to provide custody services, the bank has submitted a proposal to the central bank on the regulation of domestic crypto assets. Pronin said at a discussion meeting on cryptocurrency regulation that the Russian Federal Savings Bank's proposal will make the regulation of cryptocurrency assets similar to the regulation of bank account assets, and the bank will ensure the security of tokens. Safekeeping crypto assets on behalf of customers means that if law enforcement agencies suspect misconduct, these assets may be frozen, but this move will make trading operations more convenient and protect accounts from hacker attacks.

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
