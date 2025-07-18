Enlightify breaks Bitcoin-only mindset with $20m bet on CYBER tokens

Bitcoin has long been treated as the default corporate crypto holding. Enlightify’s CYBER allocation challenges that dogma, betting instead on a token designed to power decentralized AI networks.

In an announcement on July 17, the Cyber Foundation said Enlightify Inc. plans to acquire up to $20 million worth of CYBER tokens over the next year as part of its long-term digital asset treasury strategy.

The NYSE-listed firm will accumulate the tokens through a staged, open-market purchase model, with dollar-cost averaging guiding the acquisition. Enlightify’s blockchain subsidiary, Antaeus Tech, will oversee the effort, marking the firm’s first public move beyond traditional crypto plays and the first time a publicly traded company has committed capital to CYBER.

Enlightify’s move is more than just another corporate crypto experiment; it’s a quiet departure from the institutional playbook. While most firms limit digital asset exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), the company’s bet on CYBER signals growing confidence in blockchain networks with specialized utility.

Why Enlightify is betting big on AI’s blockchain future

Enlightify’s $20 million commitment to CYBER can be seen as a strategic alignment with one of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto: AI-powered decentralized infrastructure.

The move follows the company’s June restructuring of Antaeus Tech, its blockchain-focused subsidiary, signaling a deliberate pivot toward protocols that merge machine learning with onchain applications.

Unlike passive Bitcoin holdings, CYBER serves as the economic backbone for Cyber’s decentralized AI network, which recently gained industry credibility by joining the Crypto AI Benchmark Alliance.

The alliance, which includes heavyweights like EigenLayer, Alchemy, and MyShell, aims to establish rigorous testing standards for AI models operating in crypto, bridging a critical step as the industry grapples with hallucinations and inaccuracies in AI-driven analytics.

Cyber’s role in the alliance underscores its focus on building reliable, crypto-native AI tools, including a search engine for onchain data and an agent framework for developers. For Enlightify, this makes CYBER more than just a speculative asset; it’s a stake in infrastructure that could define how enterprises interact with AI on the blockchain.

