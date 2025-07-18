Rep. Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Crypto Legislation Crypto Criticism

CryptoNews
2025/07/18 04:21
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020792-7.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05841+1.79%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03572+0.25%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000919+2.68%
USD1
USD1$0.9989-0.03%

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) doubled down on her anti-crypto legislative statements by saying the CLARITY Act would cause “investor harm” as part of her “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” initiative in a new press release on Thursday.

Rep. Maxine Waters Slams Crypto Bills In Fiery Press Release

Published on the Democrats’ U.S. House Committee on Financial Services website, Waters slammed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, better known as the CLARITY Act.

“The bill presents several serious risks: it exposes consumers to exploitation by bad actors in the crypto industry, undermines national security, and ignores Donald Trump’s escalating conflicts of interest tied to his personal involvement in cryptocurrency,” Waters wrote.

“This bill, which should be called the ‘CALAMITY Act,’ is bad public policy, plain and simple,” she added. “This bill would lead to increased investor harm, plant the seeds for the next financial crisis, and endanger our national security.”

Donald Trump’s Crypto Ties Questioned

Waters’ latest press release comes the same day U.S. lawmakers are slated to hold a floor vote on key crypto legislation amid Republicans’ self-declared “Crypto Week.”

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation For U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act is also being considered alongside the CLARITY Act and anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) provisions.

While the pieces of digital asset legislation are widely seen as positive by the crypto community, critics of the bills argue that they lack necessary regulatory oversight and potentially allow politicians to profit from their own cryptocurrencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced growing scrutiny in recent months over his ties to the digital asset sector after having launched his $TRUMP namesake memecoin this past January.

Shortly after, the Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial launched its own stablecoin, USD1.

“No one should be surprised that the Republicans’ next order of business is a billion-dollar handout to the President himself,” Waters said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007726-10.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation