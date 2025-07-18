Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows that these transfers were divided into four transactions, each of 2 million XRP. In addition, more than $40 million worth of XRP was transferred to an unknown address on Thursday.

Market data shows that XRP has broken through $3.40 this morning, setting a new all-time high.