China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets

PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision, industrial digital asset transformation, and the integrated development of RWA and the industrial Internet. Relevant comrades from the Information Technology Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology attended the meeting for guidance. Representatives of financial experts from Guosen Securities Co., Ltd., SoftBank Asia Venture Capital, Fosun Fortune International Holdings Co., Ltd. and other financial companies attended the meeting.