Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sei's official announcement, Ondo Finance will soon launch its flagship product USDY Treasury bond tokenized product assets on the Sei blockchain. USDY currently has a total locked value (TVL) of more than 680 million US dollars, making it the second most adopted Treasury bond tokenized product in the market. This integration will provide Sei developers and users with institutional-grade U.S. Treasury assets, further promoting the upgrade of Sei's ecological financial infrastructure.

