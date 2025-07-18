The crypto market rose across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the way with a 17.06% gain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, three cryptocurrency bills were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. Driven by this and the "Genius Act" expected to be signed by Trump on Friday, the crypto market rose across the board, with gains generally ranging from 2% to 6%. The PayFi sector rose 17.06% in 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) up 11.42% and XRP up 18.15%. ETH rose 5.85%, breaking through $3,500. Layer2 rose 5.73%, Mantle (MNT) rose 11.86%; DeFi rose 4.56%, Uniswap (UNI), Ondo (ONDO), and Chainlink (LINK) rose more than 13%; Layer1 rose 4.31%, Cardano (ADA) and Hedera (HBAR) rose 14.24% and 24.44% respectively; Meme sector rose 2.95%; CeFi sector rose 1.70%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.