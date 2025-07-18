US prosecutors expect to wrap up Roman Storm case by July 25

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph , Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm 's criminal trial in New York entered its fourth day, and FBI witnesses appeared in court to testify. The prosecution is expected to finish presenting evidence next week, and then the defense will begin to call witnesses. Storm is accused of money laundering, operating a remittance business without a license, and violating US sanctions laws. If convicted, he may face years in prison. The defense plans to use witness statements as a defense of the importance of encrypted privacy services to user security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.