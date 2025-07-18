Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30

PANews reported on July 18 that the Ethereum Foundation announced that July 30, 2025 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum Genesis Block. On this day, the Ethereum Foundation will join the global community to hold the "Ethereum 10th Anniversary Party" and support spontaneous celebrations in various places. Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and other places in China are among the global celebration networks, and the activities include offline gatherings, on-chain commemorations and global live broadcasts. Community organizers can apply to the Ethereum Foundation for an event subsidy of up to US$500. The event must be held on July 30, free and open to all Ethereum enthusiasts.