ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable

PANews reported on July 18 that ZachXBT , a chain detective, posted on the X platform that he only pays attention to the ranking traders (such as HighstakesCapital ) who have performed well in the market for a long time, because it is difficult to fake public profits and losses. Unfortunately, most of these traders no longer share their views. He pointed out that "long-term" is the key, because many CT opinion leaders will create new accounts or find excuses not to disclose information every time they have a high leverage blowout or good luck. He also said that 95% of traders on CT actually make profits mainly by selling courses, paid groups, etc., and paying attention to incompetent accounts will also increase noise.