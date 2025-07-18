Numerai plans to buy back $1 million in NMR tokens

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , the decentralized hedge fund Numerai announced that it would repurchase $ 1 million worth of its own token Numeraire ( NMR ) from the open market. The repurchase will be carried out in stages to support the long-term interests of participants and avoid market volatility. In the past year, the size of assets managed by Numerai has grown from $ 173 million to over $ 440 million, and the platform's monthly trading volume exceeds $ 1 billion, covering more than 30 markets around the world. Currently, Numerai has less than 3 million NMR tokens in its treasury, and the repurchase initiative is seen as a commitment to the ecosystem and economic balance.