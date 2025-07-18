Ethereum reclaims $3,600 as total crypto market cap hits $4 trillion ATH

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 14:57
Notcoin
NOT$0.002072+6.31%
Capverse
CAP$0.07984-0.60%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aethir
ATH$0.03475+1.63%

The crypto market is still climbing, and Ethereum is not relinquishing its spot as a top gainer.

According to crypto.news data on July 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has pushed back into the $3,600 zone for the first time since dropping below that level in January.

Trading at $3,642 at the time of writing, the reclaim comes as the second-largest crypto asset continues its meteoric rise, riding on a 9% gain in the past 24 hours. 

Ethereum reclaims $3,600 as total crypto market cap hits $4 trillion ATH - 1

So far this week, ETH is up about 22% and nearly 43% over the past month, marking a sharp recovery after a prolonged slump from earlier highs. But what’s driving the uptrend?

Record ETH ETF inflows and corporate buying boost gains

One key driver is the surge in the U.S.-listed spot exchange-traded funds tracking Ethereum, which continue to attract heavy inflows as demand surges.

Most recently, the nine listed ETFs recorded about $602 million in inflows, building on $717 million from the previous day and bringing weekly totals to roughly $1.7 billion. These are the highest levels seen since December 2024, signaling renewed institutional interest in ETH.

At the same time, corporate interest in Ethereum is making headlines. Several companies have started adding ETH to their balance sheets, betting on its role as a treasury reserve asset. This wave of allocations has supported Ethereum’s rise, pushing its market cap to around $439 billion.

ETH’s surge is also part of a broader market breakout, as a strong rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and several major altcoins pushes market valuations to unprecedented levels.

Crypto market cap hits record highs 

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization crossed a new all-time high on July 18, breaking past the $4 trillion mark. This comes as BTC trades above $120,000 and altcoins like XRP (XRP) hit fresh peaks, contributing to a full market rally.

Data from market trackers shows Bitcoin remains the dominant force, holding a market cap of around $2.4 trillion, while Ethereum’s share now sits near 11%. Major altcoins like BNB (BNB) and Solana (SOL) are also in the green, adding to the momentum and confirming broad participation in the rally.

The crypto market cap all-time high comes as industry regulatory outlook improves, particularly following the greenlight of pro-crypto bills by the US House. A $4-trillion valuation now positions the industry just behind Nvidia, the world’s largest company at $4.2 trillion, testament to its place as a major force in global finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007697-10.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation